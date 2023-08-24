NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A former police officer at Southern Connecticut State University was convicted on Thursday for risk of injury to a minor.



According to New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle Jr., a superior court jury found 41-year-old Emmanuel Cordero of Meriden guilty of risk of injury to a minor.



Authorities said the conviction stems from an incident on Nov. 13, 2019, in Hamden. The victim in the case was 12 years old at the time, officials said.



At the time of the incident, Cordero was employed as a police officer at Southern Connecticut State University.



The investigation was conducted by the Hamden Police Department.



Cordero’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 16 in Meriden Superior Court.