Meriden man injured in shooting at Fitch Street restaurant following dispute inside restaurant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man is recovering after being shot at a restaurant on Fitch Street in New Haven Saturday.

New Haven Police say around 10:40 p.m. they and the fire department responded to 50 Fitch Street for a report of a person shot.

The victim was located outside the front entrance of the restaurant. He was identified as a 35-year-old Meriden man. He sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and a graze gunshot wound to the ear. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe, prior to the shooting the victim was involved in a dispute that resulted in his ejection from the restaurant.

At the Fitch Street business, officers held a crime scene which included an interior entrance to the bar and an area outside the front entrance doors.

Police are unsure if the shooting occurred inside or outside the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. 

