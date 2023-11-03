MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden man has been charged with illegal narcotics possession and intent to sell, according to police.

The Meriden Police Department assisted the Waterbury District Parole and Community Services office on Thursday to investigate reports of unlawful conduct by a parole client.

Parole officers searched the home of 34-year-old Stephen Pennyman in Meriden and found a substantial amount of narcotics, according to officials. The drugs found included oxycodone, cocaine, crack cocaine and ecstasy.

The oxycodone, cocaine, crack cocaine and ecstasy that were seized by police. (SOURCE: Meriden Police Department)

Officials also seized money as they believed it was proceeds from drug sales. Pennyman was then charged with possessing narcotics and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

Pennyman was given a $100,000 bond.

Pennyman’s parole was remanded and Pennyman was sent back to prison, police said.