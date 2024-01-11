MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden man has been sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting two minors, according to police.

A judge sentenced Robert Bendel of Meriden to 20 years, suspended after eight years with 10 years of probation to follow. Bendel previously pled guilty to two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

The judge also ruled that Bendel would have to maintain no contact with minors and obey two standing criminal protective orders.

One of the victims was under the age of 10 and the other was under the age of 16 at the time in the incident, according to police.

The judge said after the ruling that anyone hearing the sentencing should think twice about engaging in this Bendel’s sentence would have been doubled if it weren’t for his advanced age and medical conditions.