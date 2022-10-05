MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man will spend eight years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, after taking a plea deal. As part of the deal, he will have to spend at least five of those eight years in prison.

Christian Diaz, 28, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to third-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor – illegal sexual contact, according to an announcement from New Haven States Attorney John Doyle Jr.

Diaz was 18 years old when he sexually assaulted an 8-year-old in the spring of 2013, according to the announcement. He was accused of sexually assaulting the girl on two to three occasions.

Diaz’s total sentence was 20 years in prison, but was suspended as a result of the plea deal. Once released from prison, Diaz will be required to register as a sex offender.