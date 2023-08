MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – State Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) announced a $1.4 million federal grant on Tuesday to improve Meriden Markham Airport.

The federal funding was awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration FY23 Airport Improvement Program.

The funding was awarded due to the city’s ongoing redevelopment efforts at the airport in recent years which included new hangers and pavement.

Officials said the grant will go toward the reconstruction and pavement of the taxiway and apron.