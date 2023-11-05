MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden has a new first lady.

Mayor Kevin Scarpati tied the knot Friday with Shelby Verrone-Webb, according to a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Last night I married my best friend,” Scarpati wrote, followed by a heart emoji and his wedding date.

He shared a photo of him and his new wife kissing underneath a “VOTE” sign at Hartford City Hall.

He posted about his engagement in December 2021, stating that while it was a “challenging” year, it was also memorable. In a picture, he and Verrone-Webb are seen holding a sign that reads “SHE SAID YES” while sharing a kiss.

Scarpati was sworn into office in December 2015 as the city’s 50th mayor. Their wedding was held on their eighth anniversary.