Meriden mayor thankful recent police chase that injured 5 officers didn’t turn into officer-involved shooting

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati spoke to News 8 Tuesday about the violence on North Second Street Monday that ended with injuries to five Meriden police officers.

“We have to step back and be thankful that we have the Meriden Police Department to protect and serve our community,” he said.

RELATED: Five Meriden officers injured, suspects in custody after leading PD on chase, ramming car into cruisers

While they were on the job Monday afternoon, some members of the police department noticed a car that they believed may have been involved in a previous shooting in the city. Police say when they approached the car, it tried to speed away. In the process, ramming police cars at the scene. Police also say the driver pinned one officer against the door of the police car and his vehicle. They also say he ran over another officer’s foot.

Meriden Police identified the driver as Luis Camacho, 25. They caught him and two other people in the car after an officer stopped the car with stop sticks. After that, a foot chase ensued. The suspects were caught without a single shot being fired.

“Just goes to show our training, our policies, are where they need to be right now,” said Mayor Scarpati. “I don’t know what it would be like to be one of those communities and be a mayor that’s standing behind a podium if God forbid something had gone wrong and someone had died.”

“Our officers did the right thing yesterday,” he added. “The training has paid off and our policies are where they need to be to make sure that those that are committing crimes are being brought to justice safely because our officers are trained to do so.”

This comes just days after a suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in nearby Ansonia.