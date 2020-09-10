Meriden middle school student tests positive for COVID-19, cohort to quarantine for 14-days

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden Public Schools announced Thursday a Lincoln Middle School student has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Meriden Superintendent of Schools Mark Benigni sent an email to parents late Thursday morning after learning about the positive test result from the Meriden Health Department.

Benigni said that despite all health guidance, the parent of the student sent them to school while waiting for COVID-19 test results. Upon learning the test results, the student was immediately placed in the school’s isolation area.

The student who tested positive has now been ‘excluded from school and is home in isolation,’ according to the email.

Members of the affected student’s cohort are now required to quarantine for 14 days. They will not be able to return to school until Sept. 25.

“If not for our strict cohorting model, many more students could have been impacted,” Benigni wrote.

The Superintendent reminds parents to keep their children home if they feel sick or have been tested for COVID-19 and have not received a negative test.

“Working together is the only way we can keep our students and staff healthy and support in-person learning,” Benigni said.