Meriden middle school student tests positive for COVID-19, cohort to quarantine for 14-days

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden Public Schools announced Thursday a Lincoln Middle School student has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Meriden Superintendent of Schools Mark Benigni sent an email to parents late Thursday morning after learning about the positive test result from the Meriden Health Department.

RELATED: New Milford schools closed for rest of week after 1 COVID-19 case confirmed

Benigni said that despite all health guidance, the parent of the student sent them to school while waiting for COVID-19 test results. Upon learning the test results, the student was immediately placed in the school’s isolation area.

The student who tested positive has now been ‘excluded from school and is home in isolation,’ according to the email.

Members of the affected student’s cohort are now required to quarantine for 14 days. They will not be able to return to school until Sept. 25.

“If not for our strict cohorting model, many more students could have been impacted,” Benigni wrote.

The Superintendent reminds parents to keep their children home if they feel sick or have been tested for COVID-19 and have not received a negative test.

“Working together is the only way we can keep our students and staff healthy and support in-person learning,” Benigni said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Stony Creek Brewery creates new beer for special cause

News /

Message from Meriden Public Schools Superintendent Mark D. Benigni to parents

News /

Free COVID-19 testing site opening in Hamden today

News /

Westport holds 19th annual 9/11 memorial ceremony

News /

Armed and dangerous man wanted for questioning in connection with deadly shooting at Meriden Comfort Inn

News /

Navy veteran looking to rebuild after coronavirus-related layoff, finds positive outlook at trade school

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss