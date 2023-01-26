MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Washington Middle School student will be criminally charged for bringing a gun to school earlier this week, according to Meriden Public School Superintendent Mark Benigni.

“The safety of students and other members of the school community is our first priority, and the Meriden Police Department has assured us that the unfortunate incident that happened on Tuesday does not present any ongoing danger to others,” Benigni wrote in a letter to parents.

A parent reported Tuesday that the student brought a BB gun to school, according to officials. Administration interviewed the student, who then admitted to having a handgun that he’d taken from a locked case at home.

Meriden police have also met with the student and their family.

“It’s important to note the parents are licensed gun owners and that the gun was properly stored in a locked safe,” a statement from police reads. “No ammunition was stored with the firearm. The student had discovered where the key was hidden and used it to access the firearm without the parent’s knowledge or consent.”

“The school learned about and addressed this situation because a parent brought this matter to their attention,” the message to parents reads. “We appreciate our partnership with parents, staff, and community which helps us assure that our schools are a safe place for our students and staff.”

Police will have an increased presence Friday at Washington Middle School.