Meriden, New Haven police departments investigating shooting involving off-duty Meriden officer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven and Meriden police are investigating a shooting that involved an off-duty Meriden policewoman Thursday.

Police say on Thursday at 8:57 pm, officers responded to the the Essex Townhouses in the area of 1134 Quinnipiac Avenue for a report of shots fired into a vehicle.

At the scene, officers located the female victim, an off-duty Meriden police officer, and her vehicle with numerous bullet holes to the rear of the car.

The officer was not injured. She stated that as she exited the complex, she heard gunshots and observed a man on the sidewalk shooting toward her vehicle.

The officer worked in New Haven who transferred to Meriden a few years ago.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.