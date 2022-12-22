MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Meriden is launching a new plan to fill vacant storefronts and business space.

City officials announced the Meriden BIG (business, investment and growth) Program on Thursday. They encouraged potential business owners, landlords, or tenants to apply for a portion of the $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act grant funding approved by the Meriden City Council.

“What will it take to fill up storefronts, to fill up vacancies, to fill up buildings that we have throughout our city, and to really attract, grow and retain business? And that’s where this opportunity came in,” Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati said.

Each business that passes the process can receive up to $300,000. Winners will have to put matching cash into the project. All the money will be allocated by the end of 2024.

