MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden city officials adopted a resolution on Tuesday night that would give authorities the right to destroy confiscated ATVs and dirt bikes.



The resolution also incorporates a tier system in fines starting at $1000 for the first violation, $1500 for a second offense and then up to $2,000 for any following offenses.



The resolution does not apply to those who drive their ATVs or dirt bikes legally on their own property.