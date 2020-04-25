Meriden officials step up patrols at town parks to enforce social distancing

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Meriden and city police are keeping a close eye on people visiting state parks to make sure they are keeping their distance. All this in hopes to slow the spread of COVID-19.

City leaders tell News 8 they have been seeing big crowds at the park, especially on the weekends.

The annual Daffodil Festival would have been held at Hubbard Park this weekend, but it was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. The festival usually draws in around 50,000 people.

There weren’t that many people at the park Saturday, Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati and police were concerned about the number of people that were at the park Saturday.

As part of the city’s efforts, barriers have been put up to block off some of the entrances to Hubbard Park. City crews are only letting up to 325 cars in the park at a time. Once that limit is reached, no other cars would be allowed in until others left.

They also recently started flying a police drone; it’s not meant to be a law enforcement tool but as a safety tool. It flies overhead with announcements blaring, reminding people to keep appropriate spacing and to not travel in groups of more than five people.

Mayor Scarpati says the city is not looking to close Hubbard Park at this time.

In Meriden there are now 278 confirmed cases and 28 deaths.