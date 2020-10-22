Meriden opens affordable housing development

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Downtown Meriden is celebrating the opening of a new affordable housing development.

Eleven Crown is on the site of the old Meriden Record Journal building. The $31 million project has 63 multi-family units and eighteen townhouses.

50 percent is already leased with 22 formerly homeless families being guaranteed apartments.

“These projects are unfortunately not common enough in communities around the United States. We are facing a severe shortage in affordable housing here in America and I wish more mayors could cut ribbons to these types of projects.”

Residents will have access to financial literacy services, health screenings and children’s programs.