MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly brandishing a gun at the Meriden Mall.

Police responded to the mall Saturday afternoon after hearing that the man was intoxicated and had a gun. The mall’s security guard told police the man’s name and where he could be found.

The man, who police have identified as Victor Ayala, Jr., had driven off on a scooter on Lewis Avenue, according to police. When police arrested him, it was “apparent that he was under the influence of some type of narcotics due to his very lethargic state,” according to an announcement from authorities.

Ayala also had five bullets, a used syringe, a broken glass pipe, a small amount of drugs, cash and four cell phones on him, according to police. He has been charged with multiple counts of drug and gun crimes, along with breach of peace, operating without a license and driving while under the influence.

He has been assigned a $200,000 bond.