Meriden PD: Box truck fatally strikes pedestrian on North Broad Street

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police responded to a fatal pedestrian crash on on North Broad Street late Friday evening.

Police said at 11:11 p.m. officers were called to the 2000 block of North Broad Street on a report of a person laying on the ground.

Upon arrival, police found a woman with a severe head injury on the ground next to the State Fire Academy entrance. She was transported to the hospital, where she died Saturday morning.

The victim has been identified as Cynthia Daigle, 53, of Meriden.

Investigations reveal that a white “Budget” box truck struck Daigle. Police said the word “Budget” is written out in blue lettering on the side of the truck, and the that vehicle should be missing the mirror glass on the lower passenger rear view mirror. It was last seen traveling on the Berlin Turnpike.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Meriden Police at 203-630-6201.