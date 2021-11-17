Meriden PD: Man charged with human trafficking, additional charges involving minors after year-long investigation

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing a number of charges, including human trafficking and commercial sex abuse of a minor, after a year-long investigation by Meriden Police’s Special Crimes Unit.

On Sept. 3, 2020, police said a detective with the Special Crimes Unit began investigating allegations against Anthony Lazzari, 46, for commercial sex abuse of a minor, prostitution of a minor and human trafficking.

Through the investigation, police determined Lazzari used a dating/escort service website to promote sexual abuse of a minor and also utilized social media apps to entice minors.

New Haven Superior Court issued an arrest warrant for Lazzari on Tuesday and members of the Special Crimes Unit received information that he would possibly be in Meriden in the days that followed. Through surveillance efforts, police said they saw Lazzari traveling on East Main Street Tuesday and took him into custody.

He was charged with three counts of criminal attempt trafficking persons, four counts of commercial sex abuse of a minor, two counts of promoting prostitution, and one count of enticing a minor.

Police said his court-set bond was set at $1 million.

