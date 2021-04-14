Meriden PD: Man charged with manslaughter after accidentally shooting brother

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A manslaughter arrest was made in Meriden Tuesday after a man allegedly killed his brother in an accidental shooting on Saturday.

Police say that on Saturday, officers responded to Midstate Medical Hospital for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who was identified as 38-year-old Dante Smith, later died from his injuries.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the victim’s brother, 29-year-old Anthony Smith, was the suspect. According to police, Smith was cooperative with detectives and admitted that he accidentally shot his brother with a rifle.

Police executed a search warrant at Smith’s home where they found rifle ammunition and a pistol. Since he is a convicted felon, Smith is not allowed to possess these things.

Smith was held on several outstanding warrants and then charged him with manslaughter, criminal possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. He was held on a $500,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation and additional charges are anticipated.

