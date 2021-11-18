Meriden PD: Motorcyclist seriously injured after performing stunt, striking Jeep

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden Police are investigating a crash that left a motorcycle driver with serious injuries Wednesday night.

Meriden Emergency Communications Center received several 911 calls regarding a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash in front of 934 Broad Street. When officers arrived, witnesses told them four motorcycles were traveling south on Broad Street at a high rate of speed, recklessly performing stunts in the road, adding only one of them had a working headlight.

Police said one of the motorcycles had just performed a wheelie when it hit the front end of a Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep was traveling north on Broad Street, negotiating a left turn into the Shell Gas Station when it was hit, according to police.

The motorcycle operator, identified as Daivon Amar Rosa, 22, of Meriden was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, police said. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

The other three motorcyclists fled the scene but later returned, according to police. Police said they took the downed motorcycle and attempted to hide it behind the gas station, before leaving the area in an unknown direction.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Officer Giambrone or Sergeant Stanley Zajac at (203) 630-6201.