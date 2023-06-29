MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday was a bittersweet day for the owners of Chef’s Hat Pizza in Meriden.

The restaurant, which made Greek-style pizza, closed its doors for good, but not before customers of all ages came by for one final bite.

The restaurant opened 20 years ago as the dream of Anastacio Suarez after he moved to Connecticut from Puerto Rico.

After he died two years ago, and his family kept the pizzeria going to honor him. However, they recently decided it was time to close.

His daughter, Maritza Torres, said the choice wasn’t easy.

“This is not just a business,” she said. “I don’t come in here and say, ‘Ugh, I’m working.’ No, no, no. This is family. This is joy and — I’m gonna cry — but it’s very emotional to say goodbye.”

Suarez’s widow, Beny Suarez, said that she was happy Thursday.

“That’s my husband’s dream,” she said.

Torres said people always questioned her father about being a Puerto Rican who owned a Greek-style restaurant.

“And he’s like, ‘Yeah, why not?'” she said.

Customers brought by flowers and spirits to send the restaurant off, taking pictures with the family.

The space isn’t going to be pizza-free for long. Wooster Street Pizza will host its grand opening on Saturday.