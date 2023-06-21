MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in Meriden for allegedly sexually assaulting a 9-year-old, police said.

According to the Meriden Police Department, the Special Crimes Unit began investigating a complaint alleging that David Ferri sexually assaulted a child. After an investigation, the SCU obtained an arrest warrant for Ferri.

He was arrested on June 14 and charged with criminal attempt to commit sexual assault in the first degree, fourth-degree sexual assault, and two counts of risk of injury/impairing the morals of children.

Ferri was held on a $200,000 court-set bond.

The Meriden Police Department released the following statement: