MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Meriden Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday for a burglary on Park Street.

According to police, a resident on Park Street was alerted of a man walking to the back of their house on their Ring camera. The resident told police that no one should be home at the time and their mother was at work.

Moments later, police learned that the alarm company called multiple activations to the house, and officers set up a perimeter on-scene.

A broken side window was located, and a man was seen walking around the inside of the home. After about 25 minutes, the suspect exited the home and was arrested without incident.

Police said no other suspects were found inside, and the entire home was ransacked.

Wayne Vargas-Dejesus, 32, was charged with burglary in the first degree, carrying and sale of a dangerous weapon, possession of burglar’s tools, criminal trespass in the first degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, and larceny in the sixth degree.

Vargas-Dejesus’s bond was set at $75,000.