MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The argument leading up to a fatal stabbing Saturday afternoon in Meriden lasted “lasted seconds to a minute at most,” according to police documents obtained by News 8.

Justin Sloan Sr. was returning home when a witness saw another vehicle “chase” Sloan’s through an intersection, with the other driving “unusually close” to Sloan’s vehicle, according to police documents. Two witnesses then saw 19-year-old Josue Ortega-Torres stab Sloan as the two men stood on side of Hanover Road, get back into his vehicle and then drive off.

The 44-year-old, who had been stabbed in the neck and chest, later died at a hospital.

The investigation led police to a house on Melville Avenue, where officers and Ortega-Torres were in an hours-long standoff, according to officials. He reportedly said he wouldn’t leave his home, mentioned that he had a gun and challenged “the legality of the investigation and the presence of officers.”

Officers found blood on his vehicle, which was covered with a tarp in the driveway, according to police documents. The vehicle had no license plates. Officials later found his wallet and the key to his vehicle inside of a disconnected HVAC unit in the basement. A shotgun, bullets and a body armor vest were removed from the home.

Oretga-Torres, who has been charged with murder, is being held on a $5 million bond.

In court Monday, his attorney told News 8 that Ortega-Torres works for a food truck and is not a threat to the public. Ortega-Torres is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2.