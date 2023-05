MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police held a press conference Friday to provide details of a “car takeover” that happened earlier this month.

Police said the May 6 incident involved a large group of people engaging in riot-like activities, causing more than $2,000 in damages to the police cruiser.

The incident was captured on video, police said.

The press conference started at 9 a.m.

Refresh this page for updates.