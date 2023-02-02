MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took place on Lewis Avenue Wednesday night.

Meriden officers said they responded to the roadway around 11:30 p.m. on reports of a person laying in the road near the entrance of MidState Medical Center.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a 58-year-old man laying unresponsive in the northbound lane of Lewis Avenue. The victim had injuries consistent with being hit by a motor vehicle, according to police.

The man was transported to MidState Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that a white SUV struck the victim while it was heading northbound. Police stated that after the victim was struck, a passenger exited the car, looked around, and then went back inside the car, fleeing the scene.

The car was last seen turning left on Kensington Avenue toward Chamberlain Highway after the collision.

Officers said that the victim’s next of kin have been notified of the crash, and his name will be released on Thursday.

The Meriden Police Department is asking the public for help with this case. If anyone witnessed or has information about this crash, or has video surveillance that may assist in this investigation, they are asked to call the Meriden Police Department at (203) 630-6201.