Meriden police investigate fatal shooting of 24-year-old man at Comfort Inn

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday morning in Meriden.

According to Meriden Police Lt. John Mennone, at approximately 1:52 a.m. a female witness called to report the shooting of a male at the Comfort Inn motel on 900 East Main St.

Officers responding to the scene found a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest laying at the entranceway of the motel. Officials provided medical assistance to the victim on-scene but were not able to save him.

Police later identified the victim as 24-year-old Giovanni Rodriguez of Meriden. The family of Rodriguez had been notified of this incident.

News 8 has learned from the staff of the Comfort Inn motel that Rodriguez was not staying there at the time of this incident.

Investigators were provided video footage of the area where the shooting occurred and made contact with initial witnesses to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Fonda at (203) 630-4178 or by email at mfonda@meridenct.gov.

This is a developing story. Stay with wtnh.com and the News 8 app for updates.

