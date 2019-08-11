Meriden police investigate fatal shooting on Allen Avenue

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Meriden police department is investigating a fatal shooting on Allen Avenue Sunday.

Officials arrived on the scene at around 11:42 a.m. and found one male victim with several gunshot wounds in the front yard. Police said the victim had succumbed to his injuries prior to their arrival.

Police said the scene is still active and Allen Avenue will remain closed for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Meriden police at (203)-630-6318.

