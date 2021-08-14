Meriden Police investigating after car crashes into house on Yale Avenue

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Meriden police are investigating after a car crashed into a house on Yale Avenue Friday night.

At 11:44 p.m. police received calls reporting a vehicle crashed into a house at Yale Avenue. Upon arrival, police located a White Chevrolet Equinox crashed through the side of Yale Avenue, into a bedroom area.

Police say a male was sleeping in the room at the time of the crash. He was able to get out of the house and was transported to Hartford Hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition at this time.

However, police say the victim’s dog was found deceased in the room by firefighters.

The operator of the vehicle is identified as 40-year-old Stephanie Lancaster from Meriden.

Police report it appears that Lancester was traveling west on Miller Avenue when she went through the Yale Ave intersection. Police say her car became airborne in front of a nearby house then hit the northwest corner of the house landing on top of a car parked in the driveway, and which then pushed that car into a third car parked in the driveway.

Lancaster then continued to travel across the yards into the house where her car went halfway into the bedroom area.

She was transported to Hartford Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash is being investigated by the Meriden Police Crash Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer Giambrone at 203-630-6201 or Mgiambrone@Meridenct.gov or Sgt. Stanley Zajac Szajac@meridenct.gov.