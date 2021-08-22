Meriden Police investigating homicide Sunday morning

New Haven
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.

At around 1:51 a.m. Sunday, Meriden Police Department received a call of shots fired in the area of 55 Grove Street. Upon arrival, police say they located multiple people in the area and a male suffering from a gunshot wound lying behind 55 West Main St.

Police said paramedics arrived on the scene but the male succumbed to his injuries. At this time, the identity of the victim is not being released.

The Meriden Police Department is asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact Det. Pellegrini at (203) 630-6297 or bpellegrini@meridenct.gov, or the Major Crimes tip line. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Update from the New Haven Emergency Operations Center on Henri

News /

Tracking Henri: New Haven County shoreline prepares for Tropical Storm Henri

News /

New Haven officials give residents update on preparations for Hurricane Henri.

News /

'You can count on the City of New Haven': Behind the scenes at New Haven emergency storm meeting

News /

Shubert Theatre to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test from all who enter the building

News /

Milford Oyster Festival requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for access to main concert stage area

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss