Meriden Police investigating homicide Sunday morning

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.

At around 1:51 a.m. Sunday, Meriden Police Department received a call of shots fired in the area of 55 Grove Street. Upon arrival, police say they located multiple people in the area and a male suffering from a gunshot wound lying behind 55 West Main St.

Police said paramedics arrived on the scene but the male succumbed to his injuries. At this time, the identity of the victim is not being released.

The Meriden Police Department is asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact Det. Pellegrini at (203) 630-6297 or bpellegrini@meridenct.gov, or the Major Crimes tip line.