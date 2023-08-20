MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A kitten found in a stolen car that crashed last week has been returned to his family, according to police.

Officers originally thought that the kitten was stolen by suspects who were involved in a two-day crime spree this month. However, police have since discovered the kitten belongs to one of the juveniles who was arrested and sent to a detention facility.

“While we have no idea why the juvenile did not alert us that it was their kitten or make attempts to have someone contact us regarding the status of the kitten, it was returned to the juvenile’s mother,” police wrote in an update.

The 7-week-old cat was found underneath a seat after the suspects allegedly drove head-on toward civilians and Meriden police officers, and then swerved at the last moment.