Meriden police looking for anyone who had appointment at Perrie Mason’s eyelash business

New Haven

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police would like to speak to anyone who had an appointment at Lavish Lashes in Meriden with Perrie Mason on August 16th, 17th, and 18th.

Mason, a mother from Meriden, owned the business on East Main Street.

Mason’s remains were found in Waterbury last week.

Her boyfriend, Jason Watson, is considered a person of interest in Mason’s death.

If you had an appointment scheduled for August 16th, 17th, or 18th with Mason at Lavish Lashes, call Meriden police at (203)-630-6219.

