MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Meriden was arrested on Friday for possession of child pornography — marking the Meriden Police Department’s second arrest for the same charge in three days.

Andrew Adams, 42, of Meriden was taken into custody after the MPD conducted an investigation in conjunction with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, as well as state police.

Adams was processed and released after posting a $250,000 court-set bond.

Shamelle Upton | Photo courtesy MPD

This arrest follows a previous arrest on Tuesday, March 21, where 22-year-old Shamalle Upton of Meriden was arrested for child pornography. He was held on a court-set $500,000 bond.

“The timing of this arrest and Tuesday’s child pornography arrest are coincidental, but we want the public to know that we are always ready to investigate these types of cases to be the voice of the children negatively impacted by child exploitation,” MPD said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding the Adams incident is urged to contact Det. Szlachetka at (203) 630-6295 or reach out via email at gszlachetka@meridenct.gov.

Violent crimes can be reported via the Major Crimes Unit or call (203) 630-6253.