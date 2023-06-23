MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Meriden Police Department made a third arrest in a street takeover incident last month.

Jarid Weymer, 22, was arrested on Monday after he was captured on video jumping on the hood of a police cruiser during the incident. He charged with first-degree riot, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace, interfering with police, unlawful assembly, and first-degree criminal trespass.

Weymer was held on a $250,000 bond, and he has an active arrest warrant for his involvement in a similar incident in a nearby town.

Weymer’s arrest is one of three in the street takeover incident from May 6. Police had responded to Lowe’s Outlet Store on East Main Street in Meriden around 11 p.m. for a large number of cars gathering in the parking lot.

When an officer arrived on-scene, a man signaled a group of around 30 to 40 people to come towards the officer. The group swarmed an officer in a marked cruiser and were captured on dash cam footage screaming obscenities, displaying the middle finger, recording the officer, provoking fellow rioters, making obscene gestures, and other crude activities, police said.

Police said the officer attempted to disperse the crowd, but several people jumped on the hood of the car and jumped and stomped on it, causing damage to the cruiser.

On May 25, police obtained arrest warrants for 18-year-old Tatianna Ortiz and 22-year-old Shawn Mills. Both were charged with first-degree riot, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace, interfering with police, unlawful assembly, and first-degree criminal trespass.

“The Meriden Police Department will continue to investigate this incident and hold those involved accountable,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective McCarthy at (203) 630-6279 or anonymously at (203) 630-6273.