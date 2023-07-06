MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people that showed up to Midstate Medical Center with gunshot wounds are not cooperating with the investigation into how they were shot, according to Meriden police.

Officers heard shortly after midnight on Thursday that the two males were at the hospital, according to police. The patients are expected to survive.

The two were uncooperative with police, according to officials.

Meriden officials released a statement about the crime on Thursday, vowing to not drop the case.

“The Meriden Police Department is still working to determine where this incident occurred and we want the public to know that even with non-cooperative individuals we still fully investigate these types of incidents,” it said in a written announcement. “Gun violence is unacceptable in this community and we will work with all stakeholders and partners to help bring accountability to those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dan McKenna at dmckenna@meridenct.gov or call (203) 630-6284. Anonymous tips can be given at (203) 630-6253.