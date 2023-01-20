MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are searching for two armed suspects who stole a vehicle outside of a Bank of America ATM in Meriden.

Officers said that on Friday they were dispatched to the Bank of America on East Main Street on reports of a robbery. When they arrived at the scene, the victim stated that he was at the ATM when he was approached by two men.

No description of the suspects has been provided.

One of the two suspects showed the victim a firearm, at which time both got into the victim’s car and drove off. The victim’s car is described by police as a tan Toyota Corolla with a Connecticut license plate that reads “BD96102”.

There were no injuries reported in this incident, police stated.

Officers asked that if anyone sees the stolen vehicle or has information on this case to contact the Meriden Police Department. Callers should contact Detective Dorais at (203) 630-6280.

Police also stated that if anyone sees the vehicle, they should NOT make contact with it or its drivers.