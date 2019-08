MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Meriden are searching for a missing woman.

On Monday, officers asked for the public’s help in finding 31-year-old Perrie Mason.

Mason is described as a light-skinned African American, who is 4′ 11″, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials did not say when or where she was last seen or what she was last seen wearing.

Those with any information are asked to contact Detective Femia at (203) 630-6219.