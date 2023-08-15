MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Meriden Police Department is hoping to reunite a kitten with its owner after it was found in a stolen car, authorities said on Tuesday.

Meriden police said they believe the kitten was stolen by suspects who were involved in a two-day crime spree last week in Connecticut.

On Aug. 10, two Meriden detectives were involved in a crash with a stolen vehicle on Broad Street. Multiple law enforcement agencies had been searching for the car as officers suspected it had been used in multiple armed robberies in Wallingford, Branford, Southington and Torrington.

According to police, the suspects also allegedly drove head-on toward civilians and Meriden police officers and swerved at the last moment.

Officers located three stolen vehicles with the suspects at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Police said the suspects lit one car on fire and fled in the other two.

According to police, while officers were processing the stolen vehicle, a 7-week-old cat was located underneath the seat.

The kitten found inside the stolen car. (SOURCE: Meriden Police Department)

Investigators believe the kitten was acquired somewhere between the robberies in Wallingford, Branford, Southington and Torrington.

Meriden police are hoping they can reunite the adorable kitten with its rightful owner.