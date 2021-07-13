Meriden Police arrest suspect in 2019 Foster Street homicide

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened more than 2 years ago.

On January 17, 2019, Aaron Ormsby was shot and killed on Foster Street in Meriden.

The Meriden Police Department have served an active warrant to Joseph Stokes in connection to the homicide Tuesday morning. Stokes is currently incarcerated on other unrelated charges.

Stokes has been charged with:

  • Felony Murder
  • Murder
  • Criminal Use of a Firearm
  • Criminal Attempt to Commit Illegal Sale of a Firearm
  • Conspiracy to Commit Illegal Sale of a Firearm

Stokes is being held on a $2 million bond, according to police.

The Meriden Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact Meriden Police by e-mail or phone. To report tips for violent crimes, email the Major Crimes Unit or call 203-630-6253. To report tips for narcotics activity, email the Crime Suppression Unit or call 203-630-6273

New Haven

