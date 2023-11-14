MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Meriden Police Department is warning the public after a victim’s vehicle was shot at during an attempted robbery at a drive-up ATM on West Main Street over the weekend.

Police said a Meriden resident was using the drive-up ATM on Sunday at the Ion Bank on West Main Street when people attempted to rob the victim. According to police, a vehicle pulled up in front of the victim’s car and two suspects with guns attempted to rob them.

The victim was able to flee, but the suspects fired a round at the victim’s vehicle, police said.

There have been no reported injuries from the incident, police said.

The Meriden Police Department’s Major Crime Division is investigating. If you have any information you are asked to contact Meriden Police Det. Pellegrini at 203-630-6297 or bpellegrini@meridenct.gov.

Meriden police provided the public with the following safety tips from the American Bankers Association on ATM use.

While using an ATM:

Be aware of your surroundings; if you see anything suspicious, do not use the machine.



Have your ATM card ready and in your hand as you approach the ATM. Don’t wait to get to the machine to pull out your card.



Visually inspect the machine for any possible skimming devices. Indicators can include sticky residue, evidence of an adhesive, scratches, damaged or crooked pieces, extra attachments on the card slot and noticeable resistance when using the keypad.



To keep your account information confidential, make sure to take your receipt or transaction records with you.



Do not count or display the money you receive at the ATM. Put it in your pocket immediately and count it at a later time.



If you’re using a drive-up ATM, be sure your passenger windows are rolled up and the doors are locked. If you do leave your car to walk to the ATM, make sure your car is locked.

If you’re using an ATM at night: