HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old U.S. Postal Service employee has been charged with stealing mail and distributing cocaine, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Shawn R. Fuller, who lives in Hamden and delivered mail in Meriden, was seen on April 17 opening two packages at the Meriden post office, removing two items from them and them placing the items in his car, according to authorities.

He then told his supervisors that he had to leave work for the day, and was then stopped by Hamden police for a motor vehicle violation, according to Avery. Police found four kilograms of a substance containing cocaine in the trunk.

He has been charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, and three counts of theft of mail by a postal employee. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in jail for the distribution of cocaine charge, and up to five years in prison for each count of stealing mail.

He has been released on a $100,000 bond.