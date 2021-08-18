Meriden Racial Justice Initiative working to get more people vaccinated in the city

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – More than a year into the pandemic, people in Connecticut are still dealing with problems associated with COVID-19. Some of the hardest hit communities are those of color.

News 8’s Ken Houston went to Meriden to look at what’s being done to help ease the struggle. We often talk about the number of COVID-19 cases and the deaths brought on by the virus. However, there’s another crisis that people are experiencing, and information is being provided to help them survive the struggle.

We’re talking about home evictions and access to vaccines. The moratorium on housing evictions was recently extended, but will soon come to an end.

In March, Congress passed the American Rescue Act Plan, which provides $50 billion in aid to those in need of help with rental assistance, utilities, and getting caught up on house payments.

As for everyone having access to the vaccine, the number of people vaccinated in Meriden is up above 50%, but more needs to be done. Those are just some of the reasons why the City of Meriden and the Health and Housing Work Group are joining forces. They call their efforts the Meriden Racial Justice Initiative.

“We are seeing just over 60 percent of our population has at least one dose of the vaccine, but that’s not nearly enough. We need to get more shots in the arm,” said Mayor Kevin Scarpati.

As of this week, there are more than 700 new cases reported in CT. Meanwhile, in Meriden, there are several places to get vaccinated. For more information head to https://www.meridenct.gov/government/departments/health-and-human-services/