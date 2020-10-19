Meriden release guidance for celebrating Halloween amid pandemic

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The city of Meriden has released some guidance for this year’s Halloween celebrations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Meriden Department of Health and Human Services has put out a list of safer alternatives to traditional Halloween celebrations in order to minimize contact with people outside of your household.

Below is their list of safer ways to celebrate the holiday:

In lieu of in-person house parties, host virtual Halloween events, e.g. virtual costume contests.

Host drive-by Halloween events, e.g. neighborhood or town-based house decorating.

Prepare candy scavenger hunts at homes with your household members.

Have a Halloween movie night with the people in your household. Call the Public Health Educator at 203-630-4288 for a movie list and pack of microwave popcorn.

For those who do choose to participate in trick-or-treating, which has been listed as a high risk activity by the CDC and CT Department of Public Health, Meriden health officials recommend the following:

Participate in one-way trick-or-treating where goodie bags or a large bowl of candy are placed outside of your home for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance.

If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 second before and after preparing the bags.

Before you answer the door, make sure your face covering is in place over your nose and mouth, wash or sanitize your hands before answering door.

Remain six feet from the Trick-or-Treater.

Place the candy inside the child’s bag for them instead of having them take it from the bowl themselves.

Homes providing candy may set up hand sanitizer stations outside or parents/guardians can pack a travel bottle of their own.

Parents/guardians should limit the number of homes their children visit.

It is not recommended to trick-or-treat with people outside of your household.

Remain six feet away from people outside your household at all times.

All trick-or-treating participants should wear a mask or face covering while outside at all times

A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth or surgical mask.

A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and does not leave gaps around the face.

Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth or surgical mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Do not wear a costume rubber mask over another face covering of any kind.

