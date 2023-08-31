MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – School bus drivers in Meriden will be on strike against New Britain Transportation on Sept. 1.

According to a Facebook post from the Local 671 Teamsters Union, which represents Meriden bus drivers, school bus drivers will be on strike at the New Britain Transportation office at 1748 North Broad Street from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The union says that its members in Meriden “are working under the worst school bus contract in the country.” They continued by saying that Meriden bus drivers do not receive any holiday pay or health contributions and that the drivers can not put money towards their 401K’s because of the low wages.

The contract between the company and Teamsters Local 671 expires on Thursday at the end of the day and neither side has been able to come to an agreement since contract proposal meetings began in May.

Meriden Superintendent Mark Benigni sent a letter out to families Thursday saying that despite the strike, they will be holding school on Sept. 1 regardless of the strike and that the school district will “work with our families to deal with the expected disruption to the transportation service.”

Superintendent Benigni is asking parents who are able to drive their kids to school on Friday to do so. He also says that the schools will have staff members in the building an hour early and an hour later to accommodate more parents and caretakers.

The Meriden Police Department is also implementing extra patrols on Friday so students who have the ability to walk to school can do so safely.

If the strike continues after the holiday weekend, parents will receive a ParentSquare message and there will be updates posted on the district website.

Stay with News 8 for updates.