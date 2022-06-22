MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The halls are empty at Maloney High School, but cafeteria employees are still working to meet the nutritional needs of students.

“We’re going to have paste today,” Meriden Public Schools Superintendent Mark Benigni said. “We have fresh fruit, fresh vegetables. We’re trying to do it right for our students.”

Meals are served daily as a part of the summer food service program, which is federally funded.

“We’re able to provide children and teens 18 and under free lunches, every day, Monday through Friday,” Meriden food and nutrition services director Susan Maffe said.

Maloney is one of four schools where students will be showing up for lunch this summer. The program will run through August 19.

Organizers said the need is great and the kids seem to love it.

“With the current economic status that we’re in, and the prices of food, it’s more important than ever,” Benigni said.

In addition to the food being served at the schools, it’s also loaded up and taken to various locations around the city, including local camps. Currently, over 600 to 700 breakfast meals and over a thousand lunches are served each day. Organizers hope to serve 106,000 this year.