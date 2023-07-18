MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is in a trash disposal “crisis” and now more cities and towns are taking part in a pilot program aimed at separating food waste from the rest of their trash.

Meriden’s food scraps program is now officially underway. A team started delivering boxes of color-coded trash bags to nearly 1,500 homes in the city’s inner district.



The Department of Energy and Enviormental Protection (DEEP) created the program when the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority (MIRA) facility Hartford location closed.



The facility handled about 30 percent of the state’s trash.



Starting on Aug 2., these homes will be asked to put food scraps in green bags and regular trash in orange bags.