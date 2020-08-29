Meriden ‘Stop the Violence’ rally pushes for an end to uptick in shootings

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In a combined effort of police, city leaders, the NAACP, and neighborhood groups, the city of Meriden is taking a stand against gun violence in the community.

This comes after at least eight incidents of gunfire occurred in the Silver City within the past two weeks.

A rally was held on the streets of Meriden Saturday, as a call to stop the gun violence. They started at City Hall, then drove into the neighborhoods where gunfire has broken out.

RELATED: Several Meriden shootings have occurred over the past few weeks

Not every incident resulted in people being shot. In some cases, bullets were fired at homes.

There was a unified front to send a message at the rally.

“We won’t stand for there being death and destruction and fear — that we want our community to feel safe and protected. That we are in partnership with our police department,” Meriden City Councilor Sonya Jelks said.

Meriden Police Captain Glenn Milslagle said, “Everybody is fed up with this and we’re all gonna do whatever’s necessary to end this.”

We do know of at least one fatality and several arrests so far.

Police told News 8 this gunfire is the result of targeted gang activity, so these shootings are not random.