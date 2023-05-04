MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Meriden got hands-on learning from first responders on Thursday as part of Superhero First Aid Day.

“It’s important so that they’re not fearful of any emergency help, the first responders that would possibly come in an emergency,” Principal Joanne Conte said.

Students learned how to use first aid supplies, saw an ambulance and participated in simulations.

Thursday was a collaborative effort that’s been ongoing for several years. Hartford HealthCare, Hunters Ambulance and school officials teamed up to teach the students.