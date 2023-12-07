MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Edison Middle School teachers received specialized training on Thursday that hopes to help them respond to a potential mass shooting.

“Stop the Bleed” training teaches how to fasten a tourniquet and respond to other trauma injuries.

“Dealing with situations that are current in the nation and in the cities and towns that we’re all dealing with — hopefully we never have to use that particular training, but certainly having your staff who are the best eyes and ears of the building prepared and trained to deal with any situation — that’s why we’re here today,” said Rob Kosienski, Jr., the president of the Meriden Board of Education.