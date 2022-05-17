HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden teen faces charges multiple charges for his alleged involvement in a May 2021 shooting in Hamden.

Hamden police said the 15-year-old suspect was in a car traveling on Oberlin Road on May 26, 2021, when he shot at the 22-year-old victim, who police said was in a parked car.

The shooting appeared targeted, police said. The victim was treated for serious injuries.

On May 15, 2022, police served an arrest warrant and charged the teen with first-degree assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a juvenile.

He is being held in juvenile detention and is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court for juvenile matters on May 31.

Police said the teen was previously arrested in connection with another shooting in Hamden on May 27, 2021. He was arrested on June 3, 2021, with a loaded handgun that had an obliterated serial number.

Police said the handgun was forensically analyzed and later linked to the shooting on Oberlin Road.

Hamden police are not releasing the suspect’s name due to his age.